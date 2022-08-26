Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Workday Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.73. 178,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,122. Workday has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.81.

Insider Activity at Workday

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $70,346,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 369.4% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 284,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,222,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 606,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

