Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $210.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.41.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 278,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,400.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.