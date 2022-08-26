Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

