Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Workday Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.50. 163,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,122. Workday has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,444.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Workday by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

