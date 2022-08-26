X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Head to Head Review

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -175.80% -89.46% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -61.67% -48.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 24.48 -$88.70 million ($3.32) -0.32 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Jasper Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 657.01%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 655.21%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

