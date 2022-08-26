Xaurum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,116.00 (XAUR)

Xaurum (XAUR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Xaurum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xaurum has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xaurum has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $17,116.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004872 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00128924 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032414 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082707 BTC.
Xaurum Profile
Xaurum (CRYPTO:XAUR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,095 coins. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
