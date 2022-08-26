xFund Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One xFund coin can now be purchased for $1,338.48 or 0.06279399 BTC on popular exchanges. xFund has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and $427,072.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xFund has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00781599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016521 BTC.

xFund Coin Profile

xFund launched on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

