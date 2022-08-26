Xion Finance Price Reaches $0.0073 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $72,447.43 and approximately $4,503.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

