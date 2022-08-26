Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Laurence Zuriff Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 895,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,006,819.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.