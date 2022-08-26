Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE:YSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 37,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,213. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -5.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yatsen by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 209,617 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 355.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 787,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 614,702 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 118,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

