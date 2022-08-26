yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $9,245.91

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance coin can now be purchased for about $9,245.91 or 0.44602813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $338.75 million and approximately $65.41 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
