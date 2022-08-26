YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of YETI worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,145. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

