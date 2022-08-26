YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.55

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 6355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.