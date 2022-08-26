YF Link Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $551,234.14 and $12.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $10.11 or 0.00048942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00127992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082441 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.