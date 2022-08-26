Yieldly Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,227.00 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Yieldly has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Yieldly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $67,227.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

