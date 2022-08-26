Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23). Approximately 2,376,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.22).
Yolo Leisure and Technology Stock Up 4.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.17. The stock has a market cap of £17.57 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.
About Yolo Leisure and Technology
Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.
Featured Articles
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.