Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,370. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

