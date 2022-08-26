Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $50.01

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.01, but opened at $51.81. Yum China shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 20,461 shares traded.
Yum China Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
Featured Articles
