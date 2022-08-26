Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $50.01

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.01, but opened at $51.81. Yum China shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 20,461 shares traded.

Yum China Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

About Yum China

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

