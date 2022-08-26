Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $44.59

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.59, but opened at $45.84. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 3,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

