Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $44.59

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.59, but opened at $45.84. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 3,187 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
Zai Lab Trading Up 5.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.