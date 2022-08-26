ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $209,457.34 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $209,457.34 and $7.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00311236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00120893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00079264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.