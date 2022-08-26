Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.77. 59,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 40,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,801,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 183,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

