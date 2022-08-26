ZEON (ZEON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $280.45 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082661 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

