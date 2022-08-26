Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0001 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $119,786.27 and approximately $25,810.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,544.70 or 1.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00129223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00079679 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

