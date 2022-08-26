Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1,129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $256,611,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $197,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,729,000 after acquiring an additional 862,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

