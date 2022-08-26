Zipmex Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded up 61.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zipmex has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Zipmex has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $187,002.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.
Zipmex Coin Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
