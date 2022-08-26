Zipmex (ZMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $169,070.00

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $169,070.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.
About Zipmex
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Buying and Selling Zipmex
