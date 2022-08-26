ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Hits $0.0609 on Top Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. ZKSpace has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00768687 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

