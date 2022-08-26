Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,002,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

