Zoracles Price Up 175.3% Over Last Week (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $805,466.81 and approximately $77,721.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded 175.3% higher against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for $147.44 or 0.00677093 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00765302 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016222 BTC.
About Zoracles
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.
Zoracles Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.