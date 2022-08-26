ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 94.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $343,857.93 and $627.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00710340 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

