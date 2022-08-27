10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Short Interest Up 204.8% in August

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of VCXAW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 22,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.