13,543 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,885,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099,741 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 200,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $22.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

