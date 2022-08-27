14,202 Shares in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Bought by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. 243,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

