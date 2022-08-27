1,690 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,281,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.16. 466,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,941. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

