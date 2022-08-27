1,846 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $171.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

