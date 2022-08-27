2,683 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.