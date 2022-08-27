300FIT NETWORK (FIT) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, 300FIT NETWORK has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. 300FIT NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $196,895.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

300FIT NETWORK Coin Profile

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

Buying and Selling 300FIT NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

