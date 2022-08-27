374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the July 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

374Water Price Performance

Shares of 374Water stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 86,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,061. 374Water has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 247.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

374Water Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter worth approximately $732,000.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

