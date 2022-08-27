4ART Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,358.00 (4ART)

4ART Coin (4ART) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, 4ART Coin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One 4ART Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4ART Coin has a market cap of $10.39 million and $16,358.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00128295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086834 BTC.

4ART Coin Coin Profile

4ART is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. 4ART Coin’s official website is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4ART Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4ART Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4ART Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4ART Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

