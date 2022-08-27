888tron Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.39 Million (888)

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, 888tron has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 888tron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 888tron has a market cap of $3.39 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

888tron uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Octocoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It was launched on BTC Talk on Mar 08, 2014 at 18:08 (UTC) and later abandoned by it's original developer of the same name. On Nov 11, 2015 a new developer steps up and released an updated client, thus reviving Octocoin. “

