AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in August

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Danske raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

SKFRY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,247. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

