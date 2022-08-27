ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

ABB opened at $28.17 on Monday. ABB has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $22,145,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

