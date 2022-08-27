Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) is Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 729,900 shares during the period. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up about 5.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. 452,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,855. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

