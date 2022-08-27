Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $15.55 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.