Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

