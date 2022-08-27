Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $199.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

