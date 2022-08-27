Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $115,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock worth $17,427,413. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.