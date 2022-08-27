Aeon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00715545 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

