Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $744.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

