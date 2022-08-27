Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 39,517,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,603,938. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

